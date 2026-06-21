India's DoT draft requires security clearance for satellite internet providers Technology Jun 21, 2026

India's Department of Telecom (DoT) is shaking things up for satellite internet providers like Starlink, OneWeb, and Jio Satcom.

Under new draft rules, these companies will need security clearance from the government, even after they get their spectrum, before offering satellite phone or broadband services to the public.

It's all about keeping things secure while making sure services roll out smoothly.