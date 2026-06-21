India's DoT draft requires security clearance for satellite internet providers
India's Department of Telecom (DoT) is shaking things up for satellite internet providers like Starlink, OneWeb, and Jio Satcom.
Under new draft rules, these companies will need security clearance from the government, even after they get their spectrum, before offering satellite phone or broadband services to the public.
It's all about keeping things secure while making sure services roll out smoothly.
Draft sets ₹30K to ₹50L fees
The proposed rules set annual fees from ₹30,000 up to ₹50 lakh per terminal, depending on service type, plus a one-time application fee of ₹1,000.
Satellite networks can't connect directly to landline or mobile systems unless they get government approval first.
The draft was published June 17 and is open for public feedback over the next month, so if you've got thoughts, now's your chance.