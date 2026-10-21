India's eMudhra revokes 8 digital certificates, none affected customer websites
Technology
eMudhra, an India-based company that hands out millions of digital certificates, just pulled back eight of its own after a security researcher found some weak spots in its system.
The good news? None of these dodgy certificates were ever used for customer websites.
Researcher Scott Helme finds '4' key
Turns out, a bug during an April 2025 key ceremony led to some shockingly weak keys: one was literally just the number "4," according to security researcher Scott Helme.
While this sounds wild, eMudhra said none of its customers' website certificates were issued using these weak keys, and that its data was not breached.
They're now fixing the bug and started the replacement process for the weak keys.