India's Gaganyaan astronauts train in Russia on reduced gravity aircraft
India's Gaganyaan astronauts are getting a taste of space by training in Russia on a special aircraft that creates simulated reduced-gravity conditions.
The viral video shows them floating and flipping midair, learning how to move in the weightless environment they'll face on their mission.
Gaganyaan crew practiced Moon Mars gravity
The crew also practiced maneuvers simulating the weaker gravity of the Moon and Mars, around 18% and 38% of Earth's pull.
This hands-on prep is part of India's plan to send astronauts into low Earth orbit safely.
The training highlights how international partnerships, like working with Russia, are helping India gear up for its big leap in human space exploration.