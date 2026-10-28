India's GitHub developers hit 32 million after 10 million jump
Technology
India's developer community on GitHub just hit 32 million, jumping by 10 million in a single year, says the Octoverse 2026 report.
This makes India the world's second-largest group of developers on the platform, right behind the US which now has 38.3 million.
US leads GitHub activity
Together, India and the US make up nearly a third of GitHub's global community of over 225 million developers.
Coding activity is highest in the US but India isn't far behind and is on track to surpass the US by 2030 with a target of 57.5 million developers.
Brazil, Japan, Indonesia, and even Morocco are also growing fast in this space.