India's IT ministry releases 'DEPA' handbook for AI training
India's IT ministry just dropped a new handbook to help organizations share data for artificial intelligence (AI) training, without stressing over privacy or losing control of their information.
Called the Handbook on Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) for AI Training, it's designed to fix the usual roadblocks around data privacy and ownership that slow down AI progress.
DEPA sets secure data sharing rules
DEPA, built with help from the iSPIRT Foundation, lays out clear rules for sharing data securely.
One cool part: it lets AI models use data without actually moving it anywhere, so companies can keep their data safe but still be part of bigger AI projects.
The launch brought together people from government, tech, and research in Bengaluru to talk about how better data practices can lead to more responsible (and collaborative) AI development in India.