India's IT Ministry selects 6 companies to roll out AI

Ministries can contract firms directly

The chosen companies, CoRover, TCS, NEC India, Innefu Labs, Kyndryl Solutions, and Cactus Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. will help with everything from building machine learning models to automating citizen services.

Ministries can now work directly with these firms (no extra tenders needed), speeding up innovation in areas like healthcare, education, agriculture, and tax.

CoRover's expertise in chatbots and generative AI is expected to make government-citizen interactions a lot smoother.