India's IT Ministry selects 6 companies to roll out AI
Technology
India's IT Ministry just selected six companies to roll out AI projects across central and state governments.
This move is all about making public services smarter and faster, while cutting down on the usual red tape for getting tech projects started.
Ministries can contract firms directly
The chosen companies, CoRover, TCS, NEC India, Innefu Labs, Kyndryl Solutions, and Cactus Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. will help with everything from building machine learning models to automating citizen services.
Ministries can now work directly with these firms (no extra tenders needed), speeding up innovation in areas like healthcare, education, agriculture, and tax.
CoRover's expertise in chatbots and generative AI is expected to make government-citizen interactions a lot smoother.