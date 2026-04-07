India's IT Ministry wants user news and current affairs parity
Technology
India's IT Ministry just sat down with tech platforms and civil society groups to talk about new changes to the country's IT Rules.
The big update? They want to bring news and current affairs content shared by regular users under the same rules as digital news publishers, aiming for more consistency across online platforms.
India's proposed rules require platform removals
IT Secretary S Krishnan promised everyone's feedback would count, even hinting that the April 14 comment deadline might get pushed back.
Some groups asked for more time or even a complete rethink of the draft.
The proposed rules would also require platforms to remove rule-breaking content making intermediaries more accountable for what gets posted online.