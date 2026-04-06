India's Kalpakkam PFBR reaches criticality, PM Narendra Modi hails milestone Technology Apr 06, 2026

Big news for India's science scene: the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam just achieved criticality on April 6, 2026. That means it's now running a self-sustaining nuclear reaction, a huge leap in India's next phase of nuclear energy.

Prime Minister Modi called it a defining step and said it reflects the depth of our scientific capability and the strength of our engineering enterprise.

The reactor is run by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited at the Indira Gandhi Center for Atomic Research in Tamil Nadu.