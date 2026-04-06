India's Kalpakkam PFBR reaches criticality, PM Narendra Modi hails milestone
Big news for India's science scene: the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam just achieved criticality on April 6, 2026. That means it's now running a self-sustaining nuclear reaction, a huge leap in India's next phase of nuclear energy.
Prime Minister Modi called it a defining step and said it reflects the depth of our scientific capability and the strength of our engineering enterprise.
The reactor is run by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited at the Indira Gandhi Center for Atomic Research in Tamil Nadu.
PFBR uses mixed oxide, taps thorium
The PFBR uses special mixed oxide fuel to make better use of India's uranium and tap into its massive thorium reserves, something not many countries are doing.
This breakthrough helps set up a more sustainable, homegrown nuclear energy cycle, boosting India's long-term energy security and opening doors to advanced nuclear tech down the road.