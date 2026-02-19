India's largest AI factory is now up and running
NxtGen AI recently announced the country's largest dedicated AI factory, powered by over 4,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and Dell systems.
With Vertiv providing the physical data center infrastructure and Dell supplying core compute and integration, this facility is built to run advanced generative and physical AI projects at a national scale—all on homegrown infrastructure.
Vertiv's tech keeps the GPUs cool and the power flowing
Vertiv provides the power backbone and cooling tech for the new factory.
They're using dry-coolers to save energy while keeping those GPUs chill, plus lithium-ion batteries for longer life and lower emissions—so it's both powerful and a bit greener.
A massive data center is coming up in Chennai
This launch is part of a bigger push: L&T is building a massive new data center in Chennai, while E2E Networks is building another NVIDIA-powered cluster supporting sectors like healthcare and finance.
Netweb Technologies is also making NVIDIA GB200 platforms locally under Make in India, helping boost India's global standing in AI.