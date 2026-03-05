India's largest AI hackathon pulls in 55,000 participants
India's largest AI hackathon, the ET GenAI Hackathon, has pulled in over 55,000 participants from all corners of the country.
Teams are competing for a ₹10 lakh prize pool—top spots get ₹5 lakh, ₹3 lakh, and ₹2 lakh.
The contest runs in three stages: an online MCQ round, building a prototype, and then pitching to judges.
Teams pick from 8 problem themes
—like digital media, finance, healthcare, sustainability, smart cities, education transformation, fintech and open innovation.
Finalists pitch their solutions to a panel of industry experts and VCs.
Many finalists come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions
—so it's not just metro cities in the spotlight. Many are tackling issues faced by their own communities.
Winners don't just get cash; they also receive national recognition through ET plus mentorships, job opportunities and opportunities to meet or present to investors to help take their ideas further.