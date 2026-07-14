India's leading IITs roll out quick online AI courses
India's leading IITs are rolling out quick online courses to help students and working folks get up to speed with artificial intelligence.
You can learn everything from the basics of AI and Python to machine learning, generative AI, data science, and prompt engineering, all designed to meet the rising demand for tech skills.
IITs outline diverse specialized AI programs
IIT Delhi has an Advanced Certificate in Agentic AI that dives into building autonomous systems and includes hands-on projects.
Their Executive Program in AI and Data Science is great if you're already working and want to solve real business problems with AI.
IIT Madras covers essentials like AI basics and prompt engineering, while IIT Kharagpur offers a deep-dive generative AI certificate.
IIT Kanpur focuses on practical industry-ready skills, and IIT Patna's course helps professionals use generative AI at work to boost productivity.