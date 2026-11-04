India's MeitY releases draft AI training framework for preapproval
India's technology ministry, MeitY, just dropped a draft framework for how AI models should be trained.
The big idea? Make things safer and more private by having the government check off on AI models before they go live.
But some in the industry are worried this could end up feeling like a licensing system.
Draft mandates fairness checks, participation voluntary
The framework lays out roles for those providing and using training data, all within a secure setup.
Models will need to pass tough checks for fairness and bias before launch.
Right now, joining this system is voluntary and you don't have to hand over your secret data, but there's concern that future rules might get a lot stricter.
Industry voices say they want collaboration, not heavy-handed control, but legal experts warn things could still tighten up down the line.