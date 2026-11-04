India's MeitY releases draft AI training framework for preapproval

The framework lays out roles for those providing and using training data, all within a secure setup.

Models will need to pass tough checks for fairness and bias before launch.

Right now, joining this system is voluntary and you don't have to hand over your secret data, but there's concern that future rules might get a lot stricter.

Industry voices say they want collaboration, not heavy-handed control, but legal experts warn things could still tighten up down the line.