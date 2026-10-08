India's MeitY tells social platforms to fight misinformation amid protests
India's tech ministry (MeitY) just told social media platforms to get serious about fighting misinformation, especially around ongoing public events and developments.
This comes amid protests in Delhi and other parts of the country against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, but the bigger goal is to stop false info from spreading during important moments.
Social platforms must label questionable content
Platforms have been asked to watch out for things like old or edited videos, fake images, and impersonation of public authorities or persons.
They're also expected to label questionable content and remind users to double-check facts before sharing anything.
On top of that, companies need stronger systems for handling complaints and responding quickly when something could disrupt public order.
These rules kick in immediately.