India's Ministry of Statistics issues AI-ready government data handbook

Plan to harmonize fragmented government data

Right now, government records are all over the place, making it tough for departments to share or combine data.

This new plan aims to fix that by getting everyone on the same page with formats and definitions.

The roadmap includes listing out what data exists, updating it to match common standards, and making it easy to find through catalogs and APIs.

Programs like Ayushman Bharat and eShram are already helping build huge datasets, which could boost policymaking and public services once everything is connected.

As Principal Secretary Pramod Kumar Mishra put it, harmonized data is key for smarter decisions with AI in the mix.