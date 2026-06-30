India's Ministry of Statistics issues AI-ready government data handbook
India is taking a big step to make its government data work better with artificial intelligence.
The Ministry of Statistics just released a new handbook that lays out how different ministries can organize and standardize their data, so it's easier to use for AI, while still letting each ministry keep control over its own information.
Plan to harmonize fragmented government data
Right now, government records are all over the place, making it tough for departments to share or combine data.
This new plan aims to fix that by getting everyone on the same page with formats and definitions.
The roadmap includes listing out what data exists, updating it to match common standards, and making it easy to find through catalogs and APIs.
Programs like Ayushman Bharat and eShram are already helping build huge datasets, which could boost policymaking and public services once everything is connected.
As Principal Secretary Pramod Kumar Mishra put it, harmonized data is key for smarter decisions with AI in the mix.