India's National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit flags online hiring scams
Landing a job online isn't as safe as it seems these days. Scams are popping up that use fake interviews and even steal biometric data, putting both job seekers and employers at risk.
India's National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit flagged this issue back in May 2026, warning everyone to be extra careful with their personal information during the hiring process.
AI enables identity fraud in assessments
AI tools are now making it easier for people to cheat or fake their identity during online assessments: think video tricks and screen manipulation.
According to an October 2026 report, 45% of recruitment assessments were flagged for cheating in FY26, with a big jump in AI-assisted fraud.
Experts say old-school background checks aren't enough anymore; companies need ongoing verification and stronger security to keep everyone's data safe.