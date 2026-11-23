The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) recommends always logging out of WhatsApp Web manually (just closing the tab isn't enough).

Stick to trusted devices, use Incognito or Private mode when possible, and avoid logging in on shared or public computers like at work or in cafes.

Don't share confidential info over WhatsApp Web, and keep an eye out for anything weird happening with your account.

Also, keep your software updated and skip any sketchy downloads; better safe than sorry!