India's robotics scene buzzes but needs stronger industry collaboration

CynLr helps robots handle new objects by "seeing" their shape and feel, almost like humans do.

Addverb is all about industrial humanoid robots, while Mowito teaches robotic arms new tricks with minimal human help.

Still, most hardware parts are imported (which gets expensive), funding is limited (Indian startups raised less than 1% of what US startups raised, and about 2% of what Chinese startups raised), and experts say more teamwork plus government support could really boost India's robotics game.