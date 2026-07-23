India's robotics scene buzzes but needs stronger industry collaboration
India's robotics scene is buzzing, thanks to startups like CynLr, Addverb, and Mowito building smart software and, in Addverb's case, humanoid robots for factories.
But even with all this energy, India still lags behind countries like the US and China because universities, manufacturers, and startups aren't really teaming up yet.
Indian startups innovate while underfunded
CynLr helps robots handle new objects by "seeing" their shape and feel, almost like humans do.
Addverb is all about industrial humanoid robots, while Mowito teaches robotic arms new tricks with minimal human help.
Still, most hardware parts are imported (which gets expensive), funding is limited (Indian startups raised less than 1% of what US startups raised, and about 2% of what Chinese startups raised), and experts say more teamwork plus government support could really boost India's robotics game.