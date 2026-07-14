India's Saras Mk. II slated for early 2028 flight tests
Technology
India's own commuter aircraft, the Saras Mk. II, is gearing up for flight tests by early 2028.
Designed to replace the aging Dornier 228, this 19-seat twin-turboprop aims to bring better performance and reliability for local travel.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd leads Saras production
Certification is expected by mid-2031, with commercial rollout soon after.
Saras Mk. II already features 50% Indian-made parts, from its airframe to avionics, while plans are underway to boost local content even more.
Production will be led by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), alongside private players like Tata Advanced Systems and L&T, and MSMEs across India.