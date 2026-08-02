India's Skyroot Aerospace plans private launch pad after Vikram-1 success
Skyroot Aerospace, India's private space startup, just announced plans for its own launch pad, right after its Vikram-1 rocket made history as the first privately built Indian rocket to reach orbit.
The recent Aagaman mission put several satellites up successfully. So far, Skyroot has been launching from ISRO's Sriharikota site, but now it's ready to go solo as its ambitions grow.
Pawan Chandana seeks higher launch frequency
co-founder and CEO Pawan Chandana shared that a private launch complex is a priority since Skyroot wants to boost its launch frequency starting next year.
"We plan to do it at the earliest," he said, looking forward to more launches and greater independence from Isro's facilities.
This move isn't just big for Skyroot: it signals a new era for India's private space sector and helps it compete globally in small satellite launches.