India's smartphone shipments rise 3-7% in Q3 2025: Report
India's smartphone scene kept buzzing in Q3 2025, with shipments rising by 3-7% year-on-year to about 48 million units.
Festive sales, strong retail offers, and the growing popularity of both budget-friendly 5G and premium phones helped keep things lively—even though organic demand was a bit slow.
Budget and premium phones drive growth
Budget 5G phones (₹6,000-₹10,000) exploded in popularity—up over 1600%, with Vivo leading this pack at an 18% share of the 5G smartphone market and Samsung close behind.
On the flip side, premium smartphones jumped by nearly 29%, thanks mostly to Apple and Samsung flagships.
Apple enters top 5 brands by volume
For the first time ever, Apple cracked India's top five brands by volume with a 9% share—and grabbed almost a third of the market value.
Vivo stayed on top for volume (18-20%), while Motorola and Lava also made moves in budget-friendly segments.
Overall, higher-end phones pushed up average prices by 13%, showing that Indian buyers are happy to spend more for better tech.