India's Supreme Court urges government to create AI ethics rules
India's Supreme Court is nudging the government to get serious about AI ethics.
During a hearing, the court asked officials to look into creating clear rules for how AI is used in surveillance and content moderation, especially when these systems impact welfare programs or policing.
The push comes from a petition highlighting concerns around accountability for high-risk government AI.
Court suggests petition become formal representation
Instead of making an immediate decision, the court suggested turning the petition into a formal representation so authorities can dig deeper.
They want experts involved to help shape policies around things like bias checks, human oversight, and transparency.
The petition also called for disclosure and auditing of all existing and proposed high-risk Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems used by the ministries or agencies in welfare, policing, surveillance and content regulation, and a comprehensive algorithmic impact assessment and independent bias audit of all existing AI systems deployed in welfare allocation, predictive policing, facial recognition and content moderation, and to disclose the complete inventory of such systems.