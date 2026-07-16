India's TRAI plans rules forcing apps to share spam reports
Technology
Tired of spam calls? So is TRAI.
India's telecom regulator is planning new rules that would make apps like Truecaller share user-reported spam numbers with mobile operators, instead of keeping that information just within the app.
Truecaller logs 5.25L spam reports daily
If these changes go through, flagged numbers, call details, and recipient information will be sent straight to telecom companies so they can actually do something about spammers.
Truecaller users alone have 5.25 lakh users labeling calls as spam daily, including some from official-looking numbers that can't legally be blocked yet.
TRAI started a public consultation in March, and we might see these new rules roll out soon.