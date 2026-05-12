Indigo launches May 12, 2026 unifying Mastodon and Bluesky timelines Technology May 13, 2026

Indigo just dropped on May 12, 2026, making it way easier to keep up with both Mastodon and Bluesky in one place.

Instead of juggling apps, you get a single timeline, can post to both networks at once, and your unified timeline stays synced across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.