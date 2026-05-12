Indigo launches May 12, 2026 unifying Mastodon and Bluesky timelines
Technology
Indigo just dropped on May 12, 2026, making it way easier to keep up with both Mastodon and Bluesky in one place.
Instead of juggling apps, you get a single timeline, can post to both networks at once, and your unified timeline stays synced across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Cross-posting and sync from $4.99 monthly
Created by the team behind Croissant, Indigo lets you filter replies, mute keywords, hide NSFW content, switch to dark mode, and search everything easily.
Profiles are color-coded, blue for Bluesky and purple for Mastodon, so you always know where you're posting.
Premium perks like timeline sync and cross-posting start at $4.99 a month or $34.99 a year, with a $119.99 one-time purchase option if you're all in.