IndiGo website falters 2nd time this week, bookings affected
Technology
IndiGo's website experienced booking issues for the second time this week, making it tough for people to book flights on Friday.
Some users saw a "No Data Available" message or got kicked back to the homepage before they could finish booking, definitely not what you want when you're trying to travel.
IndiGo apologizes, urges customers call support
The airline apologized for the hassle and told anyone needing urgent help to call its support center.
IndiGo had a similar tech issue just days ago and says it's working with its partner to sort things out.
Despite these hiccups, IndiGo remains one of India's top airlines.