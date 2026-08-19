IndiGo website outage causes 'no data available' errors across cities
Technology
IndiGo's website went down Wednesday, leaving many travelers unable to book tickets or check in online.
Instead of their usual booking screens, users got a "no data available" error, with reports of trouble coming in from at least three cities.
Even a travel booking website flagged the airline's tech issues.
IndiGo admits glitch, working with partner
With over 65% of India's domestic flights under its wing, IndiGo quickly admitted the glitch and said it was working with its partner to fix it fast.
It asked anyone needing urgent help to call its customer center, while others were told to try again later.
The disruption sparked a wave of complaints on social media, reminding some folks of previous hiccups like the big flight cancelations back in December.