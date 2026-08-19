IndiGo website outage disrupts ticket bookings, web check-ins
What's the story
IndiGo, India's largest airline, is facing a technical issue on its website. The glitch has prevented several customers from booking flight tickets and completing web check-ins. When users searched for flights on the site, they were met with a "no data available" message. Reuters reported that journalists in at least three Indian cities couldn't book tickets through the IndiGo website.
Wider impact
Issue also affects other travel booking website
The technical glitch has not just affected IndiGo's website but also another travel booking website.
When Reuters tried to book a ticket on another site, it displayed a message saying: "The airline systems are currently experiencing a technical problem. Please try again in a short while."
This indicates that the issue is affecting another travel booking website.
Official response
IndiGo has acknowledged the technical glitch
IndiGo has acknowledged the technical glitch in a post on social media platform X.
The airline said, "We are currently experiencing intermittent issues with our core reservation platform, which may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services."
It added that its teams are working with their partner to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Customer guidance
What to do if you need immediate travel assistance?
In light of the ongoing issue, IndiGo has advised customers who need immediate travel assistance to contact their Contact Centre for support.
For those with later travel plans, the airline suggests trying to access its website or app after some time.
The airline has apologized for the inconvenience caused and thanked its customers for their patience and understanding during this time.