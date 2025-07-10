Next Article
Indium unveils AI-Powered platform LIFTR.ai
Indium just rolled out LIFTR.ai, a new platform that uses Generative AI to give outdated business apps—especially in finance and healthcare—a major upgrade.
Built in their own AI Lab, LIFTR.ai turns clunky legacy systems into digital tools ready for the cloud.
Indium's team says this speed and accuracy is exactly what fast-moving industries need right now
The big highlight is its Agentic AI Architect, which lets smart AI agents handle the heavy lifting of modernization.
It's secure for on-premises use and runs large language models on NVIDIA GPUs, making things faster and cheaper.
Four US enterprises are already using it—including a Fortune 500 financial client that cut its system update time from 16 weeks to just three.
