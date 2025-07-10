Indium unveils AI-Powered platform LIFTR.ai

Indium's team says this speed and accuracy is exactly what fast-moving industries need right now

The big highlight is its Agentic AI Architect, which lets smart AI agents handle the heavy lifting of modernization.

It's secure for on-premises use and runs large language models on NVIDIA GPUs, making things faster and cheaper.

Four US enterprises are already using it—including a Fortune 500 financial client that cut its system update time from 16 weeks to just three.

Indium's team says this speed and accuracy is exactly what fast-moving industries need right now.