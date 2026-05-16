Industry urges big data users to support India's telecom networks
Ahead of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2026, industry leaders reminded everyone just how essential strong telecom networks are to India's digital life: think UPI payments, healthcare, logistics, and even digital governance.
S.P. Kochhar from COAI pointed out that since so much of our daily routine depends on these networks, big data users should chip in to keep the system running smoothly.
Experts call for faster telecom regulation
The experts also highlighted how satellite communications help keep us connected during disasters or in remote places.
Calls were made for faster regulatory changes so new tech can roll out quicker.
Leaders from Nokia India and Comviva stressed that secure infrastructure, AI, Amol Phadke of Tech Mahindra, and Rahul Tandon of IDEMIA Secure Transaction will be key for building smarter, more reliable networks that can handle whatever comes next.