Industry urges big data users to support India's telecom networks

Experts call for faster telecom regulation

The experts also highlighted how satellite communications help keep us connected during disasters or in remote places.

Calls were made for faster regulatory changes so new tech can roll out quicker.

Leaders from Nokia India and Comviva stressed that secure infrastructure, AI, Amol Phadke of Tech Mahindra, and Rahul Tandon of IDEMIA Secure Transaction will be key for building smarter, more reliable networks that can handle whatever comes next.