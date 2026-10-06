Infinix launches Smart 20 HD in India with 120Hz screen
Infinix just dropped its new Smart 20 HD in India, bringing a slim 8.25mm body and a big 6.67-inch HD+ screen that refreshes at a super-smooth 120Hz, great for scrolling and gaming.
Under the hood, you get an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chip and a hefty 5,000mAh battery to keep you powered up all day.
Smart 20 HD dual 8MP cameras
The Smart 20 HD comes in fun colors like Sunlike Orange, Silver Dancer, and Night Pulse.
Both front and rear cameras are 8MP with support for crisp 2K video recording.
You'll find dual speakers with up to 300% Ultra Volume Mode and DTS audio support, plus features three noise cancelation modes, including Smart NC and Standard NC, along with Pure Voice technology for clearer calls.
It runs XOS 15.1 based on Android 15. Priced at ₹10,999 (though Flipkart lists it higher), you get 3GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable via microSD), plus handy extras like Ultra Link for offline sharing.