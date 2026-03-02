Infobip's AgentOS is an AI-powered platform for customer interactions

AgentOS brings together customer data and real-time messaging so brands can handle marketing, sales, and support all in one spot. It's packed with tools for easy integration (like open APIs and SDKs), lets you plug in third-party features (like bookings), and even has human-in-the-loop options to keep things on track. Security is baked in, and the platform also aims to break down data silos that usually slow down big companies.

You can use AgentOS by itself or plug it into existing systems if you need something bigger. Start small with one use case or scale up fast as your needs grow.

As Infobip's Chief Innovation Officer Kreso Zmak puts it: "AgentOS is the control layer where AI agents, data, channels and customer intent come together to decide what happens next in every interaction."

With over 15 built-in channels, Infobip wants this platform to make smart automation simple for everyone.