Infosys and OpenAI combine Codex with Topaz Fabric for enterprises Technology Apr 22, 2026

Infosys and OpenAI are joining forces to help companies use AI in a bigger, smarter way.

By combining OpenAI's powerful models (like Codex) with Infosys Topaz Fabric, its agentic AI services suite, they want to make tasks like software development and DevOps faster and more efficient, basically helping businesses move from just experimenting with AI to actually using it at scale.