Infosys and OpenAI combine Codex with Topaz Fabric for enterprises
Infosys and OpenAI are joining forces to help companies use AI in a bigger, smarter way.
By combining OpenAI's powerful models (like Codex) with Infosys Topaz Fabric, its agentic AI services suite, they want to make tasks like software development and DevOps faster and more efficient, basically helping businesses move from just experimenting with AI to actually using it at scale.
Infosys shares dip 3.4% amid partnership
The partnership is set to tackle things like updating outdated systems and making e-commerce smoother through automation.
Infosys plans to roll out these AI solutions across its global network, aiming for real-world impact.
Interestingly, Infosys shares dipped 3.4%, showing that investors are still figuring out what this big move means for the company's future in the fast-changing world of AI.