Infosys, Anthropic team up to build enterprise AI solutions

Claude meets Topaz

Anthropic's Claude models will join forces with Infosys Topaz tech to automate workflows and update old-school systems.

Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei said Infosys brings the industry know-how needed for serious AI solutions—not just flashy demos.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh added that this could modernize everything from risk management in finance to smart engineering design.