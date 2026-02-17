Infosys, Anthropic team up to build enterprise AI solutions
Technology
Infosys and AI startup Anthropic just announced a partnership on the sidelines of India's inaugural AI Impact Summit to build advanced AI systems for real-world business tasks—think claims processing, code generation, and compliance checks.
They're starting with telecom but plan to branch out into finance, manufacturing, and software soon.
Claude meets Topaz
Anthropic's Claude models will join forces with Infosys Topaz tech to automate workflows and update old-school systems.
Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei said Infosys brings the industry know-how needed for serious AI solutions—not just flashy demos.
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh added that this could modernize everything from risk management in finance to smart engineering design.