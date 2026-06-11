Infosys joins CMMI Institute pilot to standardize enterprise AI processes

Infosys details AI assessment areas

Being one of the first to try this framework, Infosys shared its real-world experience with large-scale AI projects.

The assessment looked at whether its AI meets business goals, follows rules, manages risks well, and keeps decisions accountable.

Dinesh Rao from Infosys called it a big step toward responsible and effective enterprise-level AI.

Even though Infosys shares dipped 2.25% on Thursday, its involvement shows it's serious about shaping trustworthy AI standards for everyone.