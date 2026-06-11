Infosys joins CMMI Institute pilot to standardize enterprise AI processes
Infosys is now part of the CMMI Institute's pilot program to set standards for how businesses use and manage AI.
The project checks how Infosys handles AI in areas like software development, maintenance, testing, and support, basically making sure its AI processes are solid across the board.
Infosys details AI assessment areas
Being one of the first to try this framework, Infosys shared its real-world experience with large-scale AI projects.
The assessment looked at whether its AI meets business goals, follows rules, manages risks well, and keeps decisions accountable.
Dinesh Rao from Infosys called it a big step toward responsible and effective enterprise-level AI.
Even though Infosys shares dipped 2.25% on Thursday, its involvement shows it's serious about shaping trustworthy AI standards for everyone.