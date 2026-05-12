Infosys warns Mythos-class AI strains traditional cybersecurity and vendor oversight
Technology
Infosys just dropped a report saying that Mythos-class AI is putting serious strain on traditional cybersecurity models.
These advanced AIs can spot and exploit security flaws way faster than humans or traditional tools, so companies need smarter, automated defenses that catch problems early and keep a closer eye on third-party vendors.
Mythos-class AI finds thousands of vulnerabilities
According to the report, Mythos-class AI is capable of identifying thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities in widely used software, some hiding for decades.
Meanwhile, countries like the US the UK Australia, and China are updating their rules to make sure AI stays safe and transparent as it gets more powerful.