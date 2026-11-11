Initia hit by 2nd hack under 3 weeks, $3.27 million stolen
Blockchain platform Initia just faced its second hack in less than three weeks, with $3.27 million stolen after an attacker got hold of a Google Cloud key and accessed developer credentials.
The network is currently down, and about $2.16 million in assets are still stuck on the platform.
Initia seeks recovery with law enforcement
This follows another breach on October 23 that saw $2.7 million taken through a different exploit.
With repeated attacks raising eyebrows about blockchain security, Initia says it's working with law enforcement and security partners to recover funds, and plans to revive support for the impacted assets.