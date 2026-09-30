INMO AIR3 smart glasses recalled in US after overheating reports
Technology
INMO AIR3 Smart Glasses are being recalled in the US after several users reported the devices getting dangerously hot.
Some even felt a burning sensation to the face and the left side of the ear.
The glasses, sold for $900 to $1,300 on Amazon and Kickstarter between December 2025 and August 2026, have raised serious safety concerns.
Owners told to stop using AIR3
If you own these smart glasses, stop using them right away.
INMO is offering a free repair and will assist users in updating the system to version V3.16 online.
While only about 1,643 units were sold in the US and 120 in Canada, this recall puts a spotlight on product safety as smart glasses become more popular and shows why quality control matters as technology keeps evolving.