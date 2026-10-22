INMO drops GO3 smart glasses 98-language translation Google Gemini ChatGPT
Technology
INMO just dropped its new GO3 smart glasses, and they're packed with cool features.
You get instant translation in 98 languages (and offline support for 13), a super-bright MicroLED display, and an AI assistant powered by Google Gemini and ChatGPT.
There's even a privacy cover that covers the camera lens and provides visible confirmation that the camera is not in use.
Hands free GO3 priced $509
GO3 is all about hands-free convenience, without using your phone quite as much. You can take notes, get turn-by-turn navigation, and swap out batteries on the go.
Accessories include a speaker for live translations, a controller ring so you don't have to touch your glasses, and a sunglasses cover for outdoor use.
They're lightweight at just 58gm and priced at $509.