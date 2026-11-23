INMO GO3 glasses $499 Black Friday offer with code GO200
INMO's GO3 AI glasses just got a big Black Friday price drop, now selling for $499 instead of $699 with the code GO200.
There are bundle deals too: up to $318 off when you grab extras like the smart ring or speaker and $40 off accessories.
The sale runs until December 1, 2026, or while stocks last.
GO3 translates 127 languages online
GO3 isn't just about style: it translates 127 languages online (and nine offline), showing subtitles right on your lenses.
You also get real-time interpretation in eight languages, voice-activated image translation, navigation help for walking or cycling, and a built-in personal assistant.
Controls are flexible: use the temple controls, a mobile app, or the INMO smart ring. Plus, it supports vision correction if you need it and has swappable batteries to keep you powered up.