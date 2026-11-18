InMobi unveils Accelerate AI platform at Glance Forward New York
InMobi just dropped Accelerate, an AI-powered platform built to help small and midsize businesses (SMBs) and agencies run smarter ad campaigns.
Announced at the Glance Forward event in New York, Accelerate uses seven different AI agents to handle everything from planning and launching ads to tracking how well they perform, to help advertisers plan, build, launch and measure campaigns from one dashboard.
Accelerate unifies ad platforms and measurement
Accelerate connects with all the big platforms, Google Ads, Meta, Microsoft Advertising, TikTok, and even ChatGPT Ads, letting you manage everything from one dashboard.
It scans your website and goals to suggest audiences, creative ideas, strategies, and budgets.
You're still in control: review or tweak its suggestions before going live.
Plus, it tracks your campaign performance across platforms and shows your true return on ad spend, a huge help for SMBs who usually struggle with measuring what's working.
InMobi hints at Glance AI support
InMobi is hinting at more features down the line, including support for its Glance AI shopping platform, to keep making things smoother for small advertisers.