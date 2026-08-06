INSAT-3DS captures nearly 3,500-km cloud band from China to India

INSAT-3DS, India's weather satellite, just captured a wild sight, nearly 3,500-kilometer band of clouds running from western China and the Himalayas all the way to central India.

The bright white streak in the satellite image shows how active this year's summer monsoon is.

These clouds actually form super high up (10 to 16km) when thunderstorms push warm, moist air skyward and it spreads out into icy cirrus clouds.