INSAT-3DS captures nearly 3,500-km cloud band from China to India
INSAT-3DS, India's weather satellite, just captured a wild sight, nearly 3,500-kilometer band of clouds running from western China and the Himalayas all the way to central India.
The bright white streak in the satellite image shows how active this year's summer monsoon is.
These clouds actually form super high up (10 to 16km) when thunderstorms push warm, moist air skyward and it spreads out into icy cirrus clouds.
Experts cite intense storms and winds
Experts say this massive cloud band is thanks to intense monsoon storms and strong winds up high that carry these ice clouds across Asia.
Features like the Tropical Easterly Jet over peninsular India and westerly winds in the north help stretch these formations for thousands of kilometers.
As long as monsoon season sticks around, expect more epic cloud bands lighting up South Asia's skies.