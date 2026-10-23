Insta360 launches Mic wireless microphone with customizable e-ink display
Insta360 just launched the Mic Wireless Microphone, made with content creators in mind.
It features a customizable E-Ink display (yep, you can add your own images), 32-bit float audio recording, and AI noise cancelation to keep your sound clean.
There's a microSD slot for extra storage and Bluetooth connectivity with select Insta360 cameras.
Insta360 Mic priced $79.99 to $249.99
You can pick from three setups: two transmitters plus one receiver ($249.99), one transmitter and receiver ($139.99), or just the transmitter ($79.99), all available globally through Insta360's store and Amazon.
The mic offers USB-C and 3.5mm connections for phones or cameras, up to 13 hours of battery (or 34 hours using the charging case), and handy modes like Auto to prevent audio clipping and Dynamic to balance volume on the fly.