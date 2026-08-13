Insta360 launches X6 action camera with 8K 360-degree 50 fps
Technology
Insta360 just launched the X6, their new action camera that seriously levels up from the X5.
You get crisp 8K 360-degree videos at a speedy 50 fps, plus dual Sony sensors for brighter, sharper shots, perfect for capturing your adventures.
X6 starts at $699.99
The X6 keeps its pocket-sized design but packs more power thanks to a triple-chip setup. It's versatile: shoot immersive clips, flat social posts, or classic action shots.
There's AdaptiveTone 2.0 for better exposure, Dolby Vision support for richer colors, and AI tools like Auto Edit 2.0 to make editing easier.
Battery life is solid, up to 140 minutes of recording, and it starts at $699.99, with bundles for sports fans if you want extra gear.