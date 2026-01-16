Instagram adds 5 Indian languages to AI reel translation

Instagram will roll out AI Reel translation in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi in the coming months—joining English, Hindi, Spanish, and Portuguese. Announced at the House of Instagram event in Mumbai, this update aims to help more creators reach India's massive multilingual audience.

Reach more people with your Reels With these new languages, creators may be able to reach speakers of languages used by over 500 million people across India.

The AI tool translates and dubs Reels while syncing lip movements for a natural vibe—so your content feels authentic no matter the language.

How it works Just turn on "Translate your voice with Meta AI" when uploading or editing a Reel.

The tech keeps your original tone and avoids that robotic feel—plus it matches translated audio to mouth movements for smooth results.

Timing of the rollout varies by source.