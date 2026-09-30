Instagram adds AI feedback tool to Edits video editor
Instagram just dropped an AI-powered video editing tool inside Edits, its CapCut competitor, designed to give creators smarter feedback on their content.
In a blog post on September 30, Instagram announced the tool, and Brett Westervelt, who heads Edits, said it digs into your likes, follows, views, and shares to spot patterns you might miss, so you can tweak your videos for personalized feedback.
Meta One unlocks Edits assistant use
Westervelt says the tool was built closely with creators who wanted deeper insights but didn't want to lose creative control: "Edits assistant does the digging for you. The creative calls are still yours."
Unlike YouTube's upcoming conversational video editing tool, Instagram's version focuses on analytics and tips.
For now, creators will have a limit to how much they can use the AI tool, but they can unlock more usage with a Meta One subscription, and a desktop version of Edits is also in development.