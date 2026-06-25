Instagram adds Google Cast support for Reels on Chromecast TVs
Technology
Instagram just made it easier to watch Reels with friends. Now you can cast them straight to your TV using Google Cast.
If your TV has Chromecast built-in (think Vizio, LG, and more), you're good to go, and there's no need for extra apps if you're on Google TV or Android TV.
Instagram Android rollout, horizontal TV test
Just tap the Cast icon in the Instagram app to send Reels from your phone to the big screen.
The feature is rolling out gradually on Android, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight.
Plus, Instagram is testing a dedicated home for horizontal videos on TVs, making scrolling and watching even more seamless for everyone who loves a bigger view.