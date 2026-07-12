Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri: team cut projects, reduced token use

Adam Mosseri warns of costly 'tokenmaxxing'

Mosseri pointed out that trimming excess is pretty straightforward, saying, "It is not that hard to build a token incinerator."

He warned that if companies keep pushing high data usage ("tokenmaxxing"), costs could get out of hand, so much so an engineer's data bill might rival their salary.

His advice? Set clear limits and tie resources to performance so spending stays sustainable.