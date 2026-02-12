Instagram chief says kids can't be clinically addicted to social
Instagram chief Adam Mosseri told a Los Angeles court he doesn't believe people can be clinically addicted to social media, even as families sue Meta and YouTube for allegedly harming kids.
Parents claim features like endless scrolling got their children hooked from a young age.
Mosseri explains difference between addiction and 'problematic use'
Mosseri explained there's a difference between true addiction and what he called "problematic use."
He admitted using the word "addiction" casually on a podcast before, but clarified in court that he doesn't see it as a medical condition here.
He also shared that he's seen real addiction up close in someone very close to him, so he takes concerns seriously.
Mosseri on body image filters
After parents raised worries about body image filters, Mosseri noted that Meta shut down third-party AR filters last year.
He's led Instagram and says the team tries to keep things safe without over-censoring or chasing profit at users' expense.