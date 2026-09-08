Scammers now targeting Instagram creators with fake copyright strikes
What's the story
Instagram creators are falling prey to a long-running scam, where fraudsters are filing fake copyright claims against their accounts. The scammers then demand a ransom to withdraw these claims, knowing that repeated violations can lead to account bans. One user with more than 1.5 million followers revealed he had to pay $50 ( around ₹4,700) to get his account back after being hit by such a scam.
Company statement
Meta has acknowledged the issue
A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, acknowledged the issue and said their systems are designed to protect users from such scams.
The spokesperson added that after reviewing the cases, they have restored affected content and added additional protections to prevent future attempts of this kind.
However, content creators have complained about Meta's inability to identify obviously spurious cases and a slow appeals process unless a monthly fee is paid.
User experiences
Olly's account has been hit by multiple copyright claims
One Instagram account, Lost in Time History, which posts historical pictures to over 1.5 million followers, has been hit by dozens of "obviously fake" copyright complaints this year.
The creator Olly, who did not share his last name, said he posts pictures in the public domain or where he has permission from the rights holder.
However, Meta doesn't verify these complaints when they're made and if someone is hit repeatedly, their account can be temporarily taken down.
Scam details
Scammers ask to switch to Telegram for chats
Olly revealed that he often gets hit by multiple posts at once, all from the same email address.
The scammers then ask him to switch to the private messaging app Telegram and demand a certain amount of money, usually a few hundred dollars, to withdraw the claim.
The BBC has seen messages from these claimants where they either demand money or threaten future copyright strikes.
Payment made
He eventually paid $50 in cryptocurrency
Olly eventually agreed to pay an extorter $50 in cryptocurrency to get his account back, which had been temporarily taken down by Instagram.
He said he paid as a "last resort" because it was quicker than going through Meta's process, which could take weeks.
However, he was hit by more copyright strikes immediately after paying the ransom.
Account impact
Olly's account was demonetized due to multiple copyright claims
Due to the number of times he has been hit by copyright claims, Olly's account was demonetized. This meant he couldn't earn money from Instagram for high-performing posts. He criticized Meta for not investigating abuse or detecting system faults that could indicate abuse.