Instagram gets Muse AI agent: Here's what it can do
What's the story
Meta is integrating its personal agent, Muse, directly into the Instagram app. The move will allow users to organize their saved posts and videos more efficiently. The company is also adding Muse in Instagram DMs, enabling users to start conversations with the assistant based on what they're viewing on the platform.
Feature launch
New features for linked accounts
The new features will be available for users who have linked their Instagram and Muse accounts.
In the US, Instagram users will start seeing pop-ups suggesting they use Muse to organize their saved content into specific collections like recipe videos or travel clips.
This is similar to Meta's strategy with Threads, which gained over 500 million users after being promoted on Facebook and Instagram feeds.
Expansion plans
Muse's potential revenue impact
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has expressed his ambition for Muse to reach billions of people someday. He also predicted that it could generate more revenue for the company than its current apps.
However, the integration of Muse into Instagram could create confusion among users, as there is still a separate Meta AI chatbot available for direct messaging on the platform.
User autonomy
Enhancing user experience with Muse in DMs
The integration of Muse into Instagram DMs will allow users to chat with the AI agent for more context about a post, place, or product.
They can also catch up on missed conversations in other DMs.
However, Meta has assured that users remain in control of their Muse experience on Instagram and can ask it to forget information or undo actions at any time.