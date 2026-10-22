Instagram head Adam Mosseri says AI accounts are copying comedians

Mosseri openly shared, "We are actively working out what to do; it's just a tricky problem," since banning this kind of content is tough.

"That's not enough, though, as I assume many comedians and dancers haven't gone through the trouble to copyright their material," he added.

Instagram does let users report stolen content, but that only goes so far.

Mosseri says supporting original creators is still a top priority and promises Instagram is looking for better solutions, though given Meta's stake in the AI race, this challenge isn't going away soon.