Instagram head Adam Mosseri says AI accounts are copying comedians
Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, says he's stumped by the flood of AI accounts copying comedians' jokes and swapping real people for AI avatars, sometimes even steering viewers to OnlyFans.
The problem has gotten so big that comedians like George Brett Olson have seen their own performances ripped off by these bots.
Adam Mosseri vows Instagram creator support
Mosseri openly shared, "We are actively working out what to do; it's just a tricky problem," since banning this kind of content is tough.
"That's not enough, though, as I assume many comedians and dancers haven't gone through the trouble to copyright their material," he added.
Instagram does let users report stolen content, but that only goes so far.
Mosseri says supporting original creators is still a top priority and promises Instagram is looking for better solutions, though given Meta's stake in the AI race, this challenge isn't going away soon.